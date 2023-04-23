EAT THAT FROG – THISDAYLIVE

“Eat That Frog!” by Brian Tracy is a self-help book that focuses on how to improve productivity by tackling the most important and challenging tasks first.

Tracy, a renowned author and speaker on personal and professional development, has written over 70 books.

He is considered one of the leading experts in the field of productivity and time management.

The book is divided into 21 Chapters, each of which provides practical advice and tools for overcoming procrastination and achieving more in less time.

The title of the book refers to the idea that if you have to eat a frog, you should do it first thing in the morning, so the rest of your day will be easier by comparison.

In the same way, if you tackle your most challenging or important task first thing in the morning, you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment and momentum that will carry you through the rest of the day.

One of the key themes of the book is the importance of…