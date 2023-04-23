European Parliament Urges FG to Release Kano Singer, Sharif-Aminu, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja with agency report

The European Parliament has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a Kano-based singer, who is being held over alleged blasphemy.

It called on the government “to immediately and unconditionally release Yahaya Sharif-Aminu and drop all charges against him.”

In addition, the parliament called for the release of “Rhoda Jatau, Mubarak Bala, and others who face blasphemy allegations.”

Sharif-Aminu, 24, was sentenced to death by hanging in August 2020 by an Upper Shari’a Court in Kano, over an alleged blasphemous song he composed concerning the Islamic Prophet, Muhammad.

He was accused of blaspheming Prophet Mohammed in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.

Consequently, judge Aliyu Kani of the Upper Shari’a Court, convicted Yahaya-Sharif based on Section 382 (b) of the Kano penal code of 2000.

However, a Kano State High Court and the Court of Appeal in the state…