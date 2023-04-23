Group Tasks Tinubu on Restructuring – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A group, ‘Yoruba Commitment Leaders’ (YCL), has tasked the incoming administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to make the issue of restructuring of the country a top priority in his programmes.

The group, which made the call in a statement signed by its Convener, Mr Tayo Onayemi, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, noted that the tendon holding the country together has suffered so much trauma in the last 60 years, stressing that “it is only by restructuring the country that its continued existence can be guaranteed.

Others, who signed the statement included; Chief Buky Tunde, Oshunrinde, Mr Akeem Aponmade and Mrs Sola Maja

The group said, the stand of the Yoruba Commitment Leaders on Yoruba Nation freedom agitation is irreversible, despite the election of Tinubu as the President-elect, saying that his election is not synonymous with the group’s demand.

He added that “long…