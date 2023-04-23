Ingenium Concepts, NCSA to Train 4 Million Africans Annually on Customer Service – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

In a bid to equip Africans with the core skills of excellent customer service as well as train them in the act of customer relationship, a business advisory firm, Ingenium Concepts Limited in partnership with the United States-based National Customer Service Association (NCSA), has embarked on a mission to train 4 million people annually across Africa.

The training sessions which hold virtually in cohorts throughout the year had their first cohort for 2023 recently.

Speaking at the opening of the training, globally certified Customer Service Expert and Principal CEO of Ingenium Concepts Limited, Jennifer Orode, said, “We are in partnership with NCSA to use this programme to train 4 million people annually across Africa.

“It is not just West Africa; we will run it in South, East, and Central Africa. It is going to run for a minimum of five years. This is because we want Africa’s economy and general business…