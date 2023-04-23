Jade Osiberu Makes Wave with ‘Gangs of Lagos’ – THISDAYLIVE

Those who know Jade Osiberu, a renowned and prolific movie director, say she is someone full of ideas. This, undoubtedly, is not a fulsome praise, if you consider the fact that she is the creative mind behind the much- awaited ‘Gangs of Lagos’ that premiered on Prime Video, Amazon Original Movie on April 7 to its huge viewership after a long series of intensive promotions, campaigns and global awareness across media platforms and billboards.

The movie is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of childhood friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

Revealing a short teaser for the film at a media briefing just before its release, Osiberu who directed the movie shared, “I’m thrilled to be introducing the audiences to this epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria with the launch of Gangs of…