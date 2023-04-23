NEMA Seeks Appropriate Window to Evacuate Stranded Nigerians from War-torn Sudan  – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said it is seeking appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner from war torn Sudan.

The agency noted that the move became imperative due to what it described as widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan especially with regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety of Nigerian citizens.

NEMA in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja

NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel, read: “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is drawn to the widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan especially in regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety as well as well-being of stranded Nigerian citizens including hundreds of students in various universities of the country.

“It has become necessary to inform the public that NEMA is in constant communication with all…