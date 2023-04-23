NLC Urges Buhari Not to Allow Nigerians in Sudan to Die – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has told President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to allow Nigerians in Sudan to die as a result of negligence.

The NLC pleaded with the government to explore any avenue that could help to bring back to the country Nigerian citizens in Sudan and even make plans to accommodate the business class among them that their businesses have been affected by the ongoing war in that country.

The labour’s advice was contained in a statement issued yesterday by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The NLC boss noted with great concern that Nigerians in Sudan have cried out for help to escape the horrors which the war has continued to mete out to the trapped citizens in the country.

The statement read: “Nigerians must not be allowed to die in Sudan because of negligence. No effort should be spared in ensuring their safety and ultimately evacuation to Nigeria if the war persists and escalates into a…