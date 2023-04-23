Ogbudimkpa to Launch Digital Fashion Rental Platform – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare

In the 21st century, rental fashion services are gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to traditional fashion due to the significant environmental impact of the fashion industry. The industry’s non-sustainable manufacturing processes and waste generation, which includes landfills and carbon emissions, have increased the demand for more environmentally-friendly options. Consumers are increasingly turning to fashion rental services as a means of reducing their environmental footprint. Such services allow customers to rent a wide range of items, including clothes, shoes, and accessories, such as sunglasses and jewelry, both online and in physical stores.

Fashion rental is a growing trend around the world, with several countries at the forefront of the movement.

The fashion rental market in the US is one of the largest in the world, with several major players such as Rent the Runway, Le Tote, and Gwynnie Bee.

