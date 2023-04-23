Oris Aigbokhaevbolo Joins 2024 Golden Globes as International Voter – THISDAYLIVE

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo, known in the entertainment industry for his incisive reviews of Nollywood films and Nigerian pop music, has been named an international voter ahead of the 2024 Golden Globes.

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the body responsible for the awards, international voters must reside outside of the US. They must also possess “verified entertainment journalistic clippings for international media outlets, including print, broadcast, radio, photography and online.”

“I have been a big fan of awards since I was a kid,” Aigbokhaevbolo said,“and I’ve been writing about films for quite a while. So, it is a personal highlight to be able to take part in a long-running global award for cinema and TV like the Globes. I don’t think the kid that grew up in Lagos, Lokoja, and Bida would have seen this coming.”

Along with his often-robustwriting about Nollywood films, Aigbokhaevbolo has reviewed films showing…