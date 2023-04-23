Orphanage Co-founder Cries out over Forceful Takeover, Conversion of 16 Inmates – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The co-founder of the Du Merci Centre Orphanage, Kano, Professor Richard Solomon Musa Tarfa, has called on the federal government to intervene in the continuous detention of 16 inmates of the Orphanage, forcefully taken into custody by the Kano State Government.

Briefing the press in Abuja on Friday, Tarfa said, the condition of the children was deteriorating by the day, due to inadequate care from the authorities.

According to him, the 16 children, who were made up of seven males and nine females, had stopped schooling, while they have rapidly lost English communication skills. He also explained that the religion of the children were been changed against their wish.

He called on the minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, to intervene urgently to ensure the timely release of the children.

In view of the imminent transition from APC led government in Kano, under Governor Umar Ganduje’s to NNPP government,…