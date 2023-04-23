Osinbajo Leaves for US, to Deliver Ivy School Lecture on Climate Change Tomorrow – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday departed Abuja, the nation for the United States of America where he is scheduled to deliver a Special Lecture at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in Philadelphia.

According to a statement issued by media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s lecture on Monday with the theme “Climate Change and a Just Transition”, is to be hosted by the University’s Center for Africana Studies.

Outside the lecture, the Vice President will also participate in an interactive session with students and faculty coordinated by Presidential Penn Compact Professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, Wale Adebanwi.

Osinbajo, a leading voice and strong advocate for a Just Energy Transition for Africa and the developing world, is currently spearheading efforts aimed at creating the African Carbon Market as one of the pathways of a just and sustainable transition.

The…