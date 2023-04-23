Overnight Rate to Decline as N1.352tn FGN Bond, Coupon Payments, FAAC Hit Economy this Week – THISDAYLIVE

Festus Akanbi

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, a total of N1.352trillion is expected this week from the maturing April 2023 bond, Federal Government Bond coupon payments, and the April edition of the Federal Account Allocation (FAAC) disbursements.

Financial analysts said the development would lead to increased liquidity in the banking system and a decline in the overnight rate.

The breakdown of the payment showed that N735.96 billion is expected from the maturing April 2023 bond; N178.50 billion from the FGN bond coupon payments and N438.49billion will come from the FAAC disbursements for April.

The overnight rate, which is usually announced once a month, is the amount paid to the bank lending the funds.

According to a report by Cordros Securities in its Weekly Economic and Market Update released at the weekend, the anticipated financial glut will rub positively on the nation’s financial system, which is expected to experience lower yields in the…