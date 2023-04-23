Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition of 20 Buildings in Banana Island – THISDAYLIVE

*Says FG’s agencies reckless, culpable in building collapse

*Accuses Lagos State govt officials of collusion

*Seven-man committee to submit report in two weeks

Segun James

Miffed by the frequent incidents of building collapse in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the demolition of 20 houses in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.

Speaking yesterday during a visit to the site of the recent building collapse on First Avenue in Banana Island, a visibly angry Sanwo-Olu accused some agencies of the federal government of being culpable in the incidents of building collapse on the highbrow Island.

The governor also described as reckless the way and manner officials of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the promoters of the estate, issued permission to sand fill the Lagos Lagoon without regard to the topography of the area.

He stated that the site of the collapsed building was not originally part of the island’s…