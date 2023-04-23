Shareefah Abiola Andu Expanding Her Horizons – THISDAYLIVE

Shareefah Abiola Andu has made a name for herself in Nigeria as a successful business woman. She is a top fashion icon in the country known for the popular Islamic merchandising brand, Arabel. The diva recently rendered her fans speechless after sharing the big news of her exploits with her movie debut, “The Two Aishas”, a story of friends turned rivals. As the film is being premiered today and released to cinemas nationwide tomorrow, Andu recounts to Funke Olaode her exploits in filmmaking.

Her cosy home in the heart of Lekki, an upper class neighbourhood in Lagos, is befitting of a woman who has walked through the ladder of success to earn herself a place. Mrs. Shareefah Abiola Andu who is known for the popular Islamic merchandising brand, Arabel has established herself in Nigeria’s space as a successful business woman. The 61 year old grandmother of four and native of Abeokuta in Ogun State began her career as a banker and later…