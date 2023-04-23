Tinubu Hails Olupona, Pate over Election into American Academy of Arts, Sciences  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has congratulated two Nigerian academics in the United States, Professors Jacob Olupona and Dr. Mohammed Pate, over their election into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Olupona and Pate were among the 269 outstanding individuals recently announced as new Fellows of the prestigious Academy.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his office on Sunday and signed by Tunde Rahman, commended Olupona, a Professor in the field of Religious Studies, for his outstanding contributions to knowledge production and humanity.

He said: “I congratulate the Nigerian, Harvard University Professor, Jacob Olupona, for his outstanding academic achievement.

“To have been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is a no mean achievement, which is a testament to his high academic quality and deep knowledge.

“This comes as no surprise to me. The fact that he knows his…