Zamfara Reinstates Yandoto Emir, Marafa – THISDAYLIVE

The Zamfara Government has approved reinstatement of Emir of Birnin Yandoto emirate, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Aliyu Marafa, who was suspended for alleged conferment of a traditional title on a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe.

The Emir was suspended by Zamfara government in July for alleged conferment of a traditional tittle on one of the bandit’s kingpin in the state popularly know as Ado Aliero.

According to the statement, Governor Bello Matawalle approved the reinstatement of Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto.

“Marafa’s reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title on a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

“Based on the…