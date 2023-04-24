A’Ibom Gov Pledges Peaceful Transition – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming administration.

He stated this at the weekend when he took delivery of the report of the Transition/Handing-over Notes Drafting Committee during an enlarged State Executive Council meeting.

The governor, who presided over the meeting at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House in Uyo, pledged continuous support for the incoming administration for its smooth running of the state.

According to him, “It is going to be a very peaceful, seamless transition. That’s why our transition report is early enough so that they can understudy, and the committee he is going to set can advise him accordingly on how to go about it in its implementation.

“We owe the incoming administration all the support and all the explanations to help them succeed.”

The governor, who…