At $19.25m Market Cap, NGX Leads Other W’African Exchanges in ETFs – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Currently, at $19.25million or N8.87billion, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has disclosed that it currently leads other West African Exchanges in the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) market capitalisation.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola during the recently completed ETFs conference themed “ETFs in the Nigerian Capital Market: Opportunities and Challenges.”

He noted that the market is still in its nascent state, compared to the South African ETF market with a $7.11billion capitalization and the market would see a renewal as four new ETFs were in the pipeline.

According to him, “There has been a dearth of new ETFs listings on the NGX in recent years, however, there are bright spots on the horizon with 4 new ETFs listings in the pipeline. It is incumbent to state that current macro-economic challenges resulting in the exit of Foreign Investors, impacted the ETFs space which resulted in a sharp dip in the…