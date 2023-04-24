Average Price of 5kg Cooking Gas Stood at N4,610.48 in March, Says NBS – THISDAYLIVE

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,600.57 recorded in February to N4,610.48 in March.

This is contained in the Bureau’s ‘Cooking Gas Price Watch’ for March 2023 released on Monday in Abuja.

The report said the March 2023 price represented a 0.22 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in February 2023.

It said on a year-on-year basis, the increase was 22.03 per cent from N3,778.30 recorded in March 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara State recorded the highest average price of N4,962.87 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Abuja at N4,940.00, and Adamawa State at N4,915.00.

It said on the other hand, Rivers State recorded the lowest price at N4,204.45, followed by Abia and Anambra States at N4,220.15 and N4,232.75, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-central recorded the highest average retail price of N4,872.20, followed…