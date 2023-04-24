Buhari Leaves for Accra Tuesday to Attend Maritime Security Summit  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Accra to attend the Third Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, (GGC) convened by President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana.

The president, according to a statement issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, is billed to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

As the immediate past Chairman of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

In June 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and…