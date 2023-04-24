Can Labour Upstage APC in Imo Gubernatorial Race? – THISDAYLIVE

Amby Uneze examines the political undercurrents in Imo state as primaries of the parties to elect their governorship candidates gather momentum ahead of the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial poll in the state.

t is no longer news that the 2023 general elections for the presidential, governorship, national assembly and States house of assembly ended with the supplementary election held last weekend. The rest of the battle has been shifted to the judiciary for possible adjudication of grey issues.

However, about three states where the governorship election was not held on March 18, 2023 would have their own gubernatorial poll on November 11, 2023. The states are Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo.

In Imo State, the contention seems to be more serious considering the level of political awareness among the citizens. Again, the state appears to be the cynosure of all eyes in the country because indications are rife that it would follow the trend of the neighbouring State,…