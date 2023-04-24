Compensate North-west Region with Senate Presidency, Group Urges President-elect – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The Support Group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North-west region has urged the president-elect to consolidate on the electoral gains he made in the North-west region and should not compromise in compensating the region.

The group made the call in a statement signed by the youth leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, Hon. Abdulalmid Umar, saying the president-elect would be building on the strong political base he had achieved during the last election in the Northwest by compensating the zone with the Senate presidency.

“If side stepped, the zone which had returned greatest votes for the president-elect would be discouraged, and see no reason to work as hard or harder in the next election,” the group said, adding that the group might be tempted to go for a Northern candidate in the next election if one is fielded.

Umar who attested to the hard work put in to deliver huge votes for the president-elect in…