Disregard Rumour About My Health, I’m Ready for the Task Ahead – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Monday arrived Abuja from France after a month’s rest and declared his readiness for the task ahead.

He also urged Nigerians to disregard rumours about his health, saying he is very strong.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Since Tinubu travelled out of the country, there had been rumours especially by the opposition parties about his state of health.

Nevertheless, his return Monday has put an end to the rumours concerning his alleged ill-health.

However, as early as 12 noon, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of Tinubu thronged the streets of Abuja to receive the president-elect.

Tinubu arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4:30 pm to the waiting hands of enthusiastic associates and…