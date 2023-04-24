Faleke Confirms Tinubu’s Return Today, Mobilises Welcome – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As exclusively reported by THISDAY yesterday, the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. James Faleke has confirmed that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will arrive Nigeria today, after a one-month rest in France ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

However, in a short statement yesterday, Faleke informed members of the PCC and the ruling party of Tinubu’s arrival today.

Faleke stated: “It’s official. My dear brothers and sisters of this unique family. I wish to inform and request of us all that anyone in Abuja and Nasarawa is invited to join in receiving our Peoples President and First Lady-elect tomorrow by 2pm at the Presidential wing of the International Airport. Departure Time:2pm

“Departure Venue: The Campaign…