I’m Still in Race for 10th Senate Presidency – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A frontline contender for the 10th Senate Presidency, Senator Sani Musa, has said he has not withdrawn from the race contrary to reports that northern aspirants had stepped down for their southern colleagues.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, made the clarification in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

He said the report about the withdrawal of all aspirants from the north, as published in a newspaper, was not the true position of the situation on ground.

Musa said the only condition that could make him to withdraw from the race is if the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides to zone the presiding officer’s positions to other zones apart from the North-central.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the story that I have shelved my aspiration to be elected as a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

“I guess it is…