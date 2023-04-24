Lesser Hajj  Pilgrim Arrested at Lagos Airport with 14.4kg Cocaine – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, a widower, Ariyibi Olaseinde, and a divorcee, Silifat Akanbi, with 14.4 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in lace and Ankara fabrics while attempting to take it to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, Ariyibi was intercepted last Thursday at the screening point of MMIA Terminal 2 during outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos via Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia, when his carry-on bag was checked, four sets of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive to cocaine weighing 11.5 kilogrammes were discovered.

Babafemi said the suspect, who claimed to be a widower and an advertising practitioner, disclosed that his original plan was to ingest the drugs but had to change…