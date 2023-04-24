NCDMB Advocates Annual Reporting of Implementation Status – THISDAYLIVE

*NMDPRA finalising on domestic gas prices, tariffs in support of initiative

Peter Uzoho

As Nigeria progresses with the implementation of the Decade of Gas Programme of the federal government, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, has advocated for all parties involved in the project’s execution to provide annual status reports of the successes, issues, support required, and target completion dates of the plan.

Similarly, as part of the steps towards the realisation of the Decade of Gas plan, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said it was finalising on domestic gas prices and tariffs in consultation with key stakeholders in line with the Petroleum Industry PIA (PIA) and to boost investment in the gas sector.

The duo of Wabote and the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, stated these during their presentations at the just…