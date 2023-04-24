NGO  Launches Project to Help Boy Child – THISDAYLIVE

Yetunde Bello

An non-governmental organisation(NGO), Elizabethan Humanitarian Life Foundation has launched a project called ‘Rescue The Boyz’ to help boy child draw the world’s attention to the neglect areas that could cost them the essence of humanity.

Speaking at the launch last week in Lagos, the Founder of the NGO Mrs. Oyinade Samuel Eluwole, Lagos said one of the reasons why the project was designed was to identify and prepare young adults to be their best in the society.

She said the foundation is a life cycle-based intervention for male gender at all levels.

According to her, the foundation is a passionate one who silently and carefully studied the environment, listening to people and wanting to be there for all if possible, explaining that over the years, she had seen and she is still seeing people going through things that made them lose their sense of belongings, which invariably created bitterness towards…