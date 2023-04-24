Oando Harps on Accelerating Energy Transition in Nigeria, Africa – THISDAYLIVE

*Advises national oil companies to prioritise attracting investments into the petroleum sector

Peter Uzoho

Oando Energy Resources has stressed the need for Nigeria and other African countries to redouble their efforts towards achieving the continent’s energy transition task in order to avoid being left behind by the rest of the world.

The Nigerian independent energy major also advised national oil companies (NOCs) in Africa, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), to focus their attentions more on attracting investments into the oil and gas industry so that they could be able to extract the huge hydrocarbon resources the continent is blessed with.

The duo of Oando Energy Resources’ Chief Operating Officer and the Senior Economist, Dr. Ainojie Alex Irune and Ms. Ololade Olubi, respectively, stated these at their separate panel sessions at the just concluded sixth Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES), held at the…