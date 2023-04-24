Obi Meets Muslims, Says Nigeria is One, Only Divided By Politics – THISDAYLIVE

*Declares he’s never discriminated against anyone on religion basis

*Bwala queries exclusion of Igbo from Tinubu’s inauguration c’ttee

*Says it signposts marginalisation, lack of vision

*APC dissolves presidential campaign council

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, has stated that despite tribal and religious difference and diversity, there is a deeper unity that Nigerians share in the country. Obi regretted that politics was the only thing dividing the people.

The LP presidential candidate made the assertions yesterday in Onitsha at a meeting with the Muslim community in Anambra State during the Eid-el-Fitri break. He said he had never discriminated against anyone on the basis of religion, and would never do so.

Obi’s statement came as the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate,…