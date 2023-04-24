Petrol Price Increases by 42.63% a Litre in One Year – THISDAYLIVE

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average retail price of a litre of petrol has increased from N185.30 in March 2022 to N264.29 in March 2023.

It made the declaration in its Petrol Price Watch for March 2023 released in Abuja on Monday.

It stated that the March 2023 price of N264.29 represented a 42.63 per cent increase over the price of N185.30 recorded in March 2022.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of February 2023, the average retail price increased by 0.20 per cent from N263.76.

“On states’ profiles analysis, Imo paid the highest average retail price of N332.67 per litre, followed by Taraba at N330.00 and Borno at N324.55.

“Conversely, Benue paid the lowest average retail price of N195.00, followed by Plateau at N196.79 and Nasarawa at N197.50,” it stated.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-east recorded the highest average retail price in March 2023 at N306.00 per litre, while…