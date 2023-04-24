SERAP Urges Buhari to Probe Missing 149m Barrels of Crude Oil in 2019 – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a presidential panel of enquiry to probe allegations of over 149 million barrels of crude oil that got missing, as documented in the 2019 audited reports by the Auditor General of the Federation and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

SERAP also urged the president to ensure the effective prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the plundering of the country’s oil wealth and the full recovery of any proceeds of crime.

According to the 2019 audited report by the Auditor General, over 107 million barrels of crude oil were lifted as domestic crude without any document or tracing.

NEITI had also reported missing 42.25 million barrels of crude oil in 2019.

In the letter dated April 22, 2023, that signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stated there was…