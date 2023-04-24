The New Top Northerner





VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

When the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Administration is inaugurated on May 29, most national and international eyes will be on the new President. In Northern Nigeria however, many local and regional eyes will be stealing glances in the direction of Kashim Shettima, who will be inaugurated at the same date and time as Vice President of the Federal Republic.

Northerners are used to having a leader, since the days of the overwhelming Sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello. The great historian Professor Afigbo wrote that “the evolution of the North into one political entity was entirely due to the personality and activities of Ahmadu Bello between 1954 and 1966.” Despite dissolution of the old regions and five state creation exercises since 1967, much of this feeling of one North still endures in the political arena, as does the search for a “Northern leader.” As many Northerners see it, other regions and movements were luckier because their great First…





Source: Thisday Newspaper