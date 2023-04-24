Tinubu Arrives Abuja from France  – THISDAYLIVE

Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Monday arrived Abuja from France after observing rest for more than a month.

Tinubu touched down at the International wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja at 4:30pm.

He was received by top party officials including former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The President-elect who was cheered by party faithful and supporters headed straight to his vehicle after a brief stopover to acknowledge supporters who besieged the Airport to welcome him.

His convoy left the airport at about 4:51 pm.