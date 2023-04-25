Afrihealth Launches Healthcare App – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor



Afrihealth, a premier technology solutions provider in Nigeria, has launched its groundbreaking medical super app known as Rigour+.

The app, according to the firm, would transform the African healthcare landscape by addressing critical challenges and providing convenience and quality healthcare services at users’ fingertips.

Speaking at the launch of the app in Lagos, recently, the Afrihealth CEO, Linda Obi, said the app Rigour+ would revolutionise healthcare access for millions of Africans, adding that it would tackles major issues such as limited access to quality healthcare, rampant counterfeit drugs and difficulty in obtaining medical services.

She said Afrihealth’s Rigour+ medical super app was designed to combat challenges affecting the sector, improve access to quality healthcare services for Nigerians and eventually the entire African continent.

She maintained that Afrihealth’s dedication to patients’ safety was…