Bauchi  Presents Official Cars to Local Govt Chairmen – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has presented brand new official vehicles to the 20 Local Government caretaker Committee Chairmen of the state.

The official vehicles, according to the governor, is to make their work easier in reaching out to communities in their local government areas.

Presenting the vehicles yesterday Governor Mohammed stated that his administration always recognised the hard work of local government chairmen in the state hence the need to help them discharge their responsibilities.

Represented by the Secretary to the state government(SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, the governor urged them to serve their people by bringing development and Identifying with them at all times.

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, said the vehicles were procured to help their LG chairmen effectively discharge their…