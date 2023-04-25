Between Emotions and Legal Provisions – THISDAYLIVE

Happy 70th Birthday to the ‘Entrepreneur of Entrepreneurs’, Dr Michael Adenuga GCON

Before I go into the ‘Word for Today’, permit me to celebrate my dear Egbòn (Big Brother), Dr Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga, CSG, GCON who attains the biblical age of ‘three score and ten’ on April 29, 2023. I met him about 40 years ago, just before his 30th birthday, and over the years, I have watched him evolve into ‘A Shining Star of Africa’ (not just Nigeria), a Banker, Industrialist, Telecoms Giant, one of the biggest players in Nigerian Oil & Gas, Real Estate, generally an ‘Entrepreneur Par Extraordinaire’, and a Philanthropist. Dr Adenuga is worthy of emulation; he is one of the largest employers of labour in Africa, one who has invested solidly in Nigeria, instead of engaging in capital flight, the hallmark of many wealthy Nigerians who make their money here and immediately proceed to invest it all in Dubai, Europe, etc, instead of…