‘Confam Collabo’ Partnership Enhancing Nigerian Customer Experience – THISDAYLIVE

In recent times, collaboration has emerged as the new buzzword in the business landscape, replacing the outdated competitive mindset. As the business and economic landscape continues to evolve, partnering with other brands is an effective way to combine resources, expertise, and perspectives to achieve common goals. This is particularly true in the FMCG industry, where collaboration between brands can lead to improved customer experiences and increased brand loyalty.

The recent partnership between Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) and Eat’N’Go Africa is a testament to this power. The brands recently launched the Confam Collabo partnership which will make SBC’s chain of products like Pepsi, Mirinda, Seven Up, Aquafina water, and others available to customers across 175 Eat’N’Go Africa outlets in Nigeria. Eat’N’Go Africa is the franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Pinkberry, and Cold Stone Ice Cream in Nigeria. Through their new partnership,…