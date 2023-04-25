Court grants Ayanda Carter bail after 6 days in Prison custody – THISDAYLIVE

An Upper Area Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday granted Interior Designer, Ayanda Carter bail after hearing of a bail application filed by the Counsels to the defendant.

Carter was arraigned on April 18, 2023 in a Criminal Charge No.: CR/102/2023, between the Inspector General of Police vs Ayanda Carter.

First Information Report of the case as obtained by our correspondent reads,

“Nature of information: CRIMINAL BREACH OF TRUST, CHEATING AND CRIMINAL INTIMIDATION contrary to session 312, 322, and 397 of the Panel Code Act. Inspector General of Police is informed by Stanel Group that you, Ayanda Carter sometimes in the month of December 2019, presented yourself as an Interior Designer to the Group and that you are capable of making the design they need. Based on your presentation they engage your services to produce the design and supervise the production of the products which you agreed at the sum of N24,000,000 for your services. In breach of the trust reposed in…