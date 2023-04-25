Disregard Rumour About My Health, I’m Refreshed, Ready for Task Ahead – THISDAYLIVE

•Nigerians are glad to see you back and fit, says Barau

APC to suspend Amaechi's ex-Chief of Staff, others over anti-party activities

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour about his health, saying he is strong and refreshed enough for the task ahead. Tinubu spoke in Abuja following his return from a month’s rest in France ahead of his inauguration as 16th President of Nigeria on May 29.

One of the top aspirants for the 10th Senate presidency, Senator Barau Jibrin in a short statement to welcome Tinubu back to the country, said Nigerians were glad to see him back after a well-deserved rest.

But in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it had submitted the names of ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Chibuike Amaechi, Chief Tony Okocha, and other leaders of the party in the state for suspension over alleged…