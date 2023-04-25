Ex-presidential Candidate Owuru Asks A’ Court to Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Owuru, has filed a fresh suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, against the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Owuru, who participated in the 2019 presidential election under the platform of Hope Democratic Party (HDP), in the suit, is specifically asking for an order prohibiting President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from swearing in Tinubu as president come May 29.

In the fresh suit marked CA/CV/259/2023, the plaintiff also wants the court stop Buhari, AGF and INEC from taking any further steps on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as winner.

Owuru predicated his case against the swearing-in of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari on the grounds that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent…