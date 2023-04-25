Experts Call for Improved Access to Capital for Nigerian Startups – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor



For Nigerian startups to survive, the federal government has been advised to democratise access to capital. This was the view of participants at the Knowledge Digest Africa conference.

They equally for specialised banks for startups that would accommodate their learning curve to growth path.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the conference, Samson Olatunde, stressed that the problem of job creation could be solved when the challenges facing entrepreneurs are taken away.

According to him, “We have a huge number of young Africans doing stuffs and suddenly they all want to leave the country. The reason why all these things are happening is because they are going through a series of challenges particularly the angle of entrepreneurship.

“I believe that when we federal government democratises access to entrepreneurship, when we empower more entrepreneurs to emerge on the continent, then you will be able to engender wealth…