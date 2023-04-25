Five Big Banks Stand Firm Despite Economic Headwinds – THISDAYLIVE

•Hold combined total assets of N58tn, N1.1trn profits

Kayode Tokede



A total of five of Nigeria’s Systemically Important Banks (SIB) resisted domestic and external economic challenges to declare impressive 2022 financial performance that led to dividend pay out to shareholders.

The five big banks whose 2022 full year-end (FYE) financial statements were assessed by THISDAY included Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

FBN Holdings, the parent company of FirstBank, one of the country’s tier-1 banks is yet to release its full year results.

But the aforementioned five banks all raked in combined profits before tax of N1.1 trillion as at December 2022. This was an increase of 6.9 per cent, compared with the combined profits of N1.03 trillion recorded by the five banks in 2021.

The breakdown of profit before tax posted by the banks…