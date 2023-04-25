Lack of Local Content Use Inhibiting Fight against Malaria – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has noted that malaria still remains a major significant public health challenge in Nigeria, adding that lack of use of local content is inhibiting the fight against the disease.

The House Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in a statement to commemorate this year’s ‘World Malaria Day’ stated that four African countries, including Nigeria, accounted for over half of all malaria deaths worldwide.

He said: “Nigeria alone accounted for (31.3%) of global malaria deaths, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12.6%), the United Republic of Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

“In Nigeria, malaria remains a significant public health challenge with an estimated 97 million cases and 300,000 deaths annually. Although progress has been made in reducing the burden of this disease, much work still needs to be done to eliminate it.”

Kalu said the key areas of challenge to address the Malaria…