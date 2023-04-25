NGO Expresses Commitment to Curbing Crime, Environmental Crises in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

A non-governmental organisation ( NGO), Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) has expressed commitment to ensuring that crime and other environmental crises are curbed in Nigeria.

Executive Director of the NGO, Mr. Fyneface Dumnamene, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Dumnamene said that part of the efforts by the group to address the menace was through inauguration of Network on Organised Crime in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea (NOCINAG).

He said that the organisation had made several moves to curb crime and environmental crises through effective collaboration with other stakeholders across the country.

Dumnamene, who said that the partnership was not only in Nigeria, added that the organisation had also involved other international bodies in addressing the challenges.

According to him, the NGO has organised various workshops and seminars with relevant stakeholders, both nationally and…