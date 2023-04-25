Nigeria Governors’ Forum Holds Valedictory Session for Outgoing 17 Govs – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of all elected governors, will tomorrow (Wednesday) hold a valedictory session for all outgoing governors, while officially ending the tenure of Governor Waziri Tambuwal as the chairman of the forum.

A statement by Director, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, said that the forum would be holding its 2023 valedictory meeting tomorrow 26th April 2023.

It therefore said that all the 36 governors are invited to the session in line with ‘invitation by the Director-General of the NGF Mr. Asishana Okauru.

It further stated that after the chairman’s brief and few parting remarks, the floor would be open for valedictories from members. Seventeen 17 governors are leaving the forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the on-boarding of the new governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new…