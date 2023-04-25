Nigeria Not Among 8 African Countries Expected to Meet 2025 Global Technical Strategy Target  – THISDAYLIVE

* 11m malaria related deaths were averted in 21 years

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Nigeria is not among the eight countries in Africa expected to meet the 2025 Global Technical Strategy target on malaria incidence reduction.

The world body said that in terms of reduction in malaria incidence, “eight countries — Cabo Veremde, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Mauritania, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe — are on track to meet the 2025 Global Technical Strategy target”.

It expressed worry that malaria deaths have remained unacceptably high and that cases have continued to increase since 2015.

In her message to mark this year’s World Malaria Day on Tuesday, WHO African Regional Director, Dr. Matsidisho Moeti, said that the African region alone accounted for an estimated 234 million malaria cases and 593,000 deaths, thus bearing the heaviest burden of over 95 per cent of cases and 96 per cent of…