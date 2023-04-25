Osinbajo Lists Pathways for Climate-Positive Economic Growth in Africa  – THISDAYLIVE

.Cites continent’s endowments, renewable energy, natural resources, young workforce as compelling channels

.Says Africa offers solutions for global net zero ambitions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has posited that African countries can only attain middle-income status, and societal and individual prosperity for its people, if the issue of energy poverty is tackled frontally and reflected in the global energy transition conversations.

He has, therefore, outlined specific pathways that will lead to climate-positive economic growth in the continent and at the same time lead to the realization of the global net-zero emissions targets.

Delivering a special public lecture entitled “Energy Transition in Africa” at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, United States of America (USA), the Vice President spoke about Africa’s potential in the realization of the global energy transition targets.

According to…