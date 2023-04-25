Regular Meetings Among Member-Nations Panacea for Peace And Security In Gulf of Guinea  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday has identified regular meetings among the countries that make up the Gulf of Guinea Commission as a critical route towards achieving peace and security in the region.

Speaking Tuesday for the last time as Nigeria’s President at the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC), in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, President Buhari stressed that the theme of the Session “Building a Safe, Secure and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development” is very apt and significant towards addressing the challenges in the Region.

According to him, “we must remain committed to our regular GGC Summits and the Extraordinary Sessions and use these deep-seated fundamental platforms to essentially continue to work out key modalities that could afford us the opportunity to discuss, identify, support strategies and develop…