Resolution of Conflicting Oral Evidence before the Court by Documentary Evidence  – THISDAYLIVE

In the Supreme Court of Nigeria

Holden at Abuja

On Friday, the 3rd day of March, 2023

Before His Lordship

Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun

Uwani Musa Abba Aji

Ibrahim Mohammed Musa Saulawa

Adamu Jauro

Emmanuel Akomaye Agim

Justices, Supreme Court

SC/401C/2015

Between

GBENGA OJO APPELLANT

And

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA RESPONDENT

(Lead Judgement delivered by Honourable Uwani Musa Abba Aji, JSC)

Facts

The Appellant (as the Vice Chairman of the Akure North Local Government Council) was made the Chairman of the Planning Committee set up by the then Chairman of Akure North Local Government Council, to organise events to host the visit of the then Governor of Ondo State to Akure North Local Government Council. In furtherance of this purpose, the sum of N1,300,000.00 was approved and released to the Committee. The Appellant and another person…