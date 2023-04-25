Resolution of Conflicting Oral Evidence before the Court by Documentary Evidence  – THISDAYLIVE

In the Supreme Court of Nigeria
Holden at Abuja
On Friday, the 3rd day of March, 2023
Before His Lordship
Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun
Uwani Musa Abba Aji
Ibrahim Mohammed Musa Saulawa
Adamu Jauro
Emmanuel Akomaye Agim
Justices, Supreme Court
SC/401C/2015
Between
GBENGA OJO APPELLANT
And
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA RESPONDENT
(Lead Judgement delivered by Honourable Uwani Musa Abba Aji, JSC)
Facts
The Appellant (as the Vice Chairman of the Akure North Local Government Council) was made the Chairman of the Planning Committee set up by the then Chairman of Akure North Local Government Council, to organise events to host the visit of the then Governor of Ondo State to Akure North Local Government Council. In furtherance of this purpose, the sum of N1,300,000.00 was approved and released to the Committee. The Appellant and another person…
Source: Thisday Newspaper